Nick Kyrgios: Australian legends have 'sick obsession with tearing me down'

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot between his legs during a practice session on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, - Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has accused Australia’s tennis legends of having a “sick obsession with tearing him down” after he reached the Wimbledon final, proclaiming: “It sucks.”

The 27-year-old branded himself “the outcast” among players from his country but “an inspiration” for those beleaguered by “negative headlines”.

One of the most gifted but also most combustible characters on the tour, Kyrgios’s on-court antics during his run to the final have divided opinion, while the tournament has also seen him charged with assaulting a former girlfriend back in Australia.

Speaking ahead of his maiden grand slam final, he said: “The greats of Australian tennis, they haven’t always been the nicest to me personally. They haven't always been supportive. They haven’t been supportive these two weeks. So it’s hard for me to kind of read things that they say about me.”

Declaring his Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt – the last Australian to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title – the sole exception, he added: “It’s pretty sad because I don’t get any support from any of the other Australian tennis players, the male side. Not the players, but like the past greats. It’s weird they just have like a sick obsession with tearing me down for some reason.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia carries team captain Lleyton Hewitt as they celebrate Australia's victory over the US after Kyrgios' match against Sam Querrey in the world group quarter-final Davis Cup clash between Australia and the USA in Brisbane - PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images

“I just don’t know whether they don’t like me or they’re afraid. I don’t know. I don’t know what it is. But it sucks.”

Kyrgios revealed he hardly slept after Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon to make him the first player to reach the climax of tennis’s biggest tournament courtesy of a semi-final walkover.

“It’s not the way I wanted to get to the final,” said Kyrgios, who had been due to play Nadal on Friday before the 22-time grand slam champion withdrew with an abdominal tear.

“As a competitor, I really did want that match. We’ve both taken a win against each other at this tournament. I really did want to see how the third chapter was going to go.

“Obviously, you never want to see someone like that, so important to the sport, go down with an injury like that. He’s just played so much tennis. He’s had a gruelling season. I just hope he recovers. I’m sure I’ll play him again on a big stage.

“Honestly, my first feeling was a bit of disappointment. My energy was so focused on playing him and tactically how I’m going to go out there and play, the emotions of walking out there, all that type of stuff.

“I’m sure, at the end of the day, everyone did want to see us go to war out there.

“I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement. I had so much anxiety. I was already feeling so nervous, and I don’t feel nervous usually.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios (L) shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) after Kyrgios won their men's singles fourth round match against on day eight of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club - CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images

“I just know there’s a lot of people that want me to do well and give my best. But I had a shocking sleep last night.

“I was just restless, so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. That’s all I was thinking about. I was thinking just playing, obviously imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything.

“It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad.

“I feel like I’m just a reckless ball of energy right now. I just want to go out on the practice court now and hit some tennis balls and just talk. I don’t know. I want it to come already. Yeah, I want the final to come already.

“I know that I have to kind of just calm down. There’s still a couple days until that moment. Hopefully, tonight, I’ll get a better rest, chamomile tea and a better rest.”

Kyrgios said he never imagined he would reach a Wimbledon final, admitting he continued to endure a love-hate relationship with his sport.

“I feel like it’s the pinnacle of tennis. Once you are able to raise a grand slam trophy, I mean, what else is there to achieve?” he said.

“There are definitely times where I hate this sport, but there are times where I think I’m one of the most competitive people I’ve ever me. I’ve met a lot of people. Whether it’s playing my Nintendo, whether it’s playing basketball, whether it’s anything, I’m so competitive.

“The one thing for sure, whether I win or lose on Sunday, I’m going to be happy. It’s such a great achievement that I thought I’d never be a part of. Especially at 27, I feel this is, like, for me, I thought it was the later stages of my career. But I just never thought it would be right here. I have a chance.”