Nick Kyrgios on Acapulco Open title: 'I was really down and out but you have a week like this and things change'

Nick Kyrgios admitted to riding a jet ski hours before the final - REUTERS

After claiming the biggest title of his career in Acapulco on Saturday night, the controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios admitted that he had been out jet-skiing just a couple of hours before his final against world No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

In his post-match interviews, Kyrgios acknowledged that he needs to show more consistent discipline. But he also suggested that people facing mental challenges might take inspiration from his latest feat, in a comment that some have compared to Tyson Fury’s press conference after his draw with Deontay Wilder in December.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's hopefully an example for people who are struggling and getting in some places you don't think you can get out of," said Kyrgios. "If I can do it, you can do it. I was really down and out and didn't know what I was going to do, but you have a week like this and things can change."

Kyrgios’s week in Acapulco was as riveting as it was controversial, featuring a storm over an underarm serve and victories over a pair of grand-slam champions. He ended it in style, roundly beating Zverev by a 6-3, 6-4 margin.

On Wednesday night, Kyrgios had received a stern ticking off from Rafael Nadal, who told reporters that “He lacks respect for the public, the rival and towards himself.” Yet it was Kyrgios who finished the tournament carrying Acapulco’s distinctive trophy – a gigantic silver pear with a golden tennis ball embedded in its centre – and wearing a giant sombrero hat.

Kyrgios was defiant as the crowd often went against him Credit: Getty Images

No-one on planet tennis would have predicted this result after Kyrgios had arrived in Mexico with just two victories – both by the narrowest of margins – to show for his 2019 season. In fact, he had not won more than two matches at any tournament since Queen’s last year, partly as a result of ongoing issues with his hip.

Story continues

In Acapulco, though, he overcame a star-studded cast: not only Zverev and Nadal but Stan Wawrinka and John Isner to boot. The results underlined the theory that Kyrgios plays up or down to the level of his opponent, performing far better against the strongest opposition than he does against the lesser names.

"I need to be way more disciplined, way better professionally and do the right things," said Kyrgios, who will more than halve his ranking to reach No. 31 in the world today. “I don't even have a coach, so maybe I start there.

"It's an amazing feeling,” added Kyrgios. “He's an incredible player and doesn't have many weaknesses, so I knew I had to play my style of tennis.”

Zverev, who had beaten Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the semi-final, might have played an indifferent match, but he was on form at the presentation ceremony.

“Now would be the moment to say well done to your team but, uh, you had two people there but I don’t know,” Zverev said. “First of all they left and second of all I don’t know what their actual job is, to be honest. So well done to them as well.”

Meanwhile British No. 1 Kyle Edmund won his eighth Challenger title last night in Indian Wells, where the far more prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event is due to begin this week. At No. 28 in the world, Edmund was much higher ranked than anyone else in the draw, but then he has lacked tennis in recent months owing to a knee injury. He also had to beat an opponent of note – former world No. 31 Andrey Rublev – in the final, which he did by a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.