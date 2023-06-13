Nick Kwiatkoski works out for Steelers

Free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is working out for the Steelers, Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Titans worked out Kwiatkoski earlier this offseason.

Kwiatkoski, 29, played 12 games for the Falcons last season. He did not play on defense but saw action on 228 special teams snaps and made seven tackles.

The Bears made him a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he spent four seasons in Chicago. Kwiatkoski then played two seasons for the Raiders.

He has played 89 games with 34 starts in his career.

