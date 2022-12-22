Nick Krass talks Oregon State’s second-half rally in win vs. Denver

Pac-12 Network

USC men's basketball defeats Colorado State by a final score of 73-64 on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Phoenix. The Trojans improve to 10-3 overall on the season.