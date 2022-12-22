Nick Krass talks Oregon State’s second-half rally in win vs. Denver
Oregon State student-athlete Nick Krass speaks with Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner after the Beavers' win against Denver on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.