Nick Herbig’s start in NFL similar to that of a Wisconsin legend

Former Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig has been dialed in to start his NFL career. Though two preseason games he’s recorded 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

The comparisons to Wisconsin legend and NFL All-Pro T.J. Watt are easy. Both were tremendous at Wisconsin, they play the same position and they each currently don the gold and black every Sunday. The pass rush moves even look similar off the edge, as detailed by former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger. The only issue is Herbig’s No. 51, which is not nearly as visually appealing as Watt’s 90.

The similarities are not a mirage. NFL Network noted earlier this week how Herbig’s stats from his start actually mirror those of Watt in 2017.

Something about those Badger backers in the Steel City 😏 pic.twitter.com/opEFRmoCd2 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) August 23, 2023

Watt was a first-round pick, so expectations were much higher. But Herbig fell to the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft due to the lack of a clear position in the NFL, not in any way due to a lack of talent.

Hopefully the Hawaii native can follow in the footsteps of his teammate.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire