Nick Herbig’s sensational NFL preseason by the numbers

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have landed the steal of the NFL draft from a place they are very familiar with. The Steelers landed Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft and the former Wisconsin Badger has lit up the league through three preseason battles.

By the numbers, Herbig has ten total tackles, three tackles for loss, a trio of sacks, and has forced a fumble.

It’s safe to say that the Hawaii native should not have been available when the Steelers scooped him up. He is part of a stacked linebacker room, but is making a case for playing time in the regular season.

• 1 pass defensed Herbig should NOT have been available going into the fourth round. The Steelers LB room is STACKED 😳 pic.twitter.com/XgEeu0yYVY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire