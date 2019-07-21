Nick Harrison, longtime NASCAR crew chief, dies at 37 Kaulig Racing announced Sunday morning that Nick Harrison, crew chief of the team's No. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series car, has died. He was 37. A statement from team owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice read: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nick Harrison, our beloved crew chief of […]

Kaulig Racing announced Sunday morning that Nick Harrison, crew chief of the team’s No. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series car, has died. He was 37.

A statement from team owner Matt Kaulig and team president Chris Rice read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nick Harrison, our beloved crew chief of the No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing. Please keep Nick’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

A statement from Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, and President, Chris Rice: pic.twitter.com/kTUoLJA88m — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 21, 2019

No additional information was available.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of longtime crew chief Nick Harrison, and offer our thoughts, prayers and support to his family, friends and Kaulig Racing colleagues,” NASCAR said in a statement.

Harrison has been a fixture in the garage for the past decade-plus, serving as a crew chief in all three NASCAR national series since 2006. He was atop the pit box for 120 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races from 2010-14, and 184 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

His Xfinity Series career includes a stretch with Richard Childress Racing that produced four of his five career victories — three with Austin Dillon and one with Paul Menard. Harrison also won atop the pit box with Kurt Busch in 2012.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about (Harrison),” Dillon tweeted. “The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup Series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch, which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level.”

This was Harrison’s first year with Kaulig Racing, and he and driver Justin Haley had two top-five finishes and and 12 top-10 finishes in 17 starts together. Harrison was at the track Saturday when Haley finished 13th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him,” Haley tweeted Sunday morning. “I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed.”

Drivers were quick to offer their condolences:

Words can‘t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together… — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

multiple times in @XfinityRacing and a win in @NASCAR_Trucks. My favorite thing to this day to hear over the radio was his voice saying Hauling Balls. I hope today I hear it on the radio as we give it all we got on the track today for Nick. 🙏🏻 — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

I'm so sad to see this. I was fortunate to work with Nick driving for James Finch. Nick was one of the most fun people I was ever around at the racetrack. Prayers with the team and the Harrison family. Very sad……. https://t.co/QhIUf7JZBN — AJ Allmendinger (@AJDinger) July 21, 2019

Man this is tough news. Nick was one my favorite guys at the track. His family will be in my prayers. https://t.co/RFmpUJjRFj — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) July 21, 2019

…….We will never understand why we are called home at the exact time that we are, but our good buddy Nick Harrison got that call last night. He never met a stranger, and would bring a smile to everyone‘s face he was around. We love you man & you will be greatly missed 🙏🏼 — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) July 21, 2019

Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/bXvQF973DG — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) July 21, 2019