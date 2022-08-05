Nick Harris leaves practice early with trainer due to eye poke

Outside of what the Cleveland Browns are dealing with in terms of the unknown outcome for QB Deshaun Watson, all NFL teams worry the most about injuries during training camp. Getting players on the same page, working on techniques and implementing systems all fall behind general health.

The Browns have had some problems with health, especially at the wide receiver position. While WRs David Bell and Anthony Schwartz are expected to return soon, promising rookie Isaiah Weston is out for the year.

WR Amari Cooper twisted his ankle but has already returned to practice.

On Friday, the team had another player walk off with the training staff. New starting center Nick Harris walked off with a trainer before the weather moved the team’s practice indoor:

Harris is set to take over for released veteran J.C. Tretter. He played well in his only game of the season in 2021 and gets a chance to prove he was a steal as a fifth-round pick.

Ethan Pocic, a free agent addition this offseason, and Brock Hoffman, an undrafted rookie, are the other two centers on the roster. A seventh-round pick in 2021, Dawson Deaton is listed as a guard but played center, among other positions, in college.

Update: False alarm as Harris walked off with the trainer after getting poked in the eye:

