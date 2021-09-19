Nick Gordon's two-run double
Nick Gordon gets the Twins on the scoreboard with a two-run double to left field in the 4th inning
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated after getting into a heated exchange during Saturday's game.
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa faced early, relentless pressure from the Bills' defense, which caused him to leave the field with an injury.
Michigan State football looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Spartans have joined Michigan Wolverines in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25.
The Cardinals, who seemed out of the race in early August, are in the thick of things for the National League's second wild-card spot.
Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' game against the Bills after the quarterback took a hard hit from defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
It’s either brilliant or straight out of the mind of someone at the bar at closing time.
It's been a bad week for Gary Sanchez defensively.
Max Scherzer further cemented his status as the NL Cy Young Award front-runner by extending his streak of not allowing an earned run to nearly a month.
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
Manny Machado screamed at All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres’ crucial game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis, telling him “it’s not about you” and “you go play baseball” after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth. Tatis reacted angrily to the call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a trick play involving Mac Jones, James White and Jonnu Smith, and the trio executed it to perfection against the Jets.
Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton brought back one of his colorful pregame outfits Sunday despite being a free agent in a rather depressing Instagram post.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
In speaking about Saturday’s narrow 31-29 loss to Alabama, coach Dan Mullen emphasized the importance of the “little things.” Jones also offered additional insight from the field about what went wrong on the conversion.
Fresno State has beaten UCLA twice in past four seasons and collected a total of $1.75 million in appearance money for those games.