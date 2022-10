Reuters

A man exonerated last year in the 1965 slaying of Black activist Malcolm X and the estate of a second man cleared posthumously reached a settlement totaling $36 million with New York City and state, their attorney said on Sunday. Muhammad Aziz, 84, had sought $40 million after serving about two decades in prison and more than 55 years after being wrongly blamed in the case that raised questions about racism in the criminal justice system. Khalil Islam, who died in 2009 at age 74, also spent more than 20 years in prison and was exonerated in November 2021.