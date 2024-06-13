Nick Gargiulo willing to play anywhere on Broncos’ offensive line

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos used a seventh-round selection to add South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo.

Gargiulo (6-5, 310 pounds) will face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but he’ll get a chance to compete this summer.

“[It’s been] good,” Gargiulo said last month. “[I’m] just trying to get better and trying to improve on my technique.”

Gargiulo finished his college career as a center, but Denver’s staff views him as a guard first. He’s willing to line up anywhere up front.

“I feel comfortable,” he said. “Anywhere that I can improve and get better on the [offensive] line, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Broncos’ starting guards are Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers and top backup candidates include Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Bailey. If he doesn’t end up on the active roster, Gargiulo will likely be a top candidate for the team’s 16-player practice squad.

Denver will trim the roster from 90 players down to 53 in August.

