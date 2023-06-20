Nick Folk thinks squib kicks could become norm with new kickoff rule

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk weighed in on the new kickoff rule that will be implemented in 2023.

The rule itself has fair catches now being moved to the 25-yard line in an effort to increase player safety. This will also force the kickers to be a little more original when it comes to navigating this.

However, Folk has an idea in mind on where it could all lead. He has seen it all in his 15 seasons in the league. He has been with New England for the last four, recording 1,953 kickoff yards last season.

He has 162 touchbacks in his career, including three last season.

“I’d venture to say No. 1 on the hit list, there’s going to be more squib kicks,” Folk said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Now, when you’re kicking this ball that is this oblong shape, you just don’t know. It’s a tough kick to perfect. You’re at the mercy of the football.”

The chess match that will ensue as a result of the new fair catch rule will be a fascinating game within the game. It sounds as though Folk is ready.

