Kicker Nick Folk is going to stay in New England.

According to multiple reports, Folk has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal with $1.225 million in guaranteed money. The total value of the deal can go up to $2.5 million if Folk reaches all incentives.

Folk played seven games for the Patriots in 2019 and appeared in every game last season. He was 26-of-28 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points during that campaign.

The Patriots also have 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser and 2016 Bucs second-rounder Roberto Aguayo on the roster at the moment. With Folk returning to the fold, one of them may be moving off the roster at some point this offseason.

Nick Folk re-signs with Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk