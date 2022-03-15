Nick Folk re-signing with Patriots

The Patriots are keeping kicker Nick Folk.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Folk will receive a two-year, $5 million extension with $2.19 million guaranteed.

Folk, 37, hasn’t missed a kick inside 50 yards since the opening game of the 2020 season, and he made a career-high 36 field goals in 2021. Folk did miss five extra points last season, going 42-of-47.

In three years with the Patriots, Folk has gone 76-of-84 on his field goal tries.

He also has played for the Cowboys, Jets and Bucs in his career.

The Patriots still have Quinn Nordin on the roster. Nordin signed last year as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan but never saw any action.

The Patriots also have re-signed Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer and James Ferentz.

