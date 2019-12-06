Nick Folk will rejoin the Patriots (unless he won’t)

He lost his appendix and his job in consecutive days. Nick Folk reportedly will be getting one of them back.

Folk is set to re-sign with the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL.

The 35-year-old kicker had an appendectomy on Thanksgiving, and the Patriots dumped him for Kai Forbath on Black Friday. Forbath got the boot after one game. Since then, the Patriots made an unsuccessful waivers claim for former 49ers kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Folk ultimately will not have missed a paycheck; he was cut after his Week 13 money was earned. He’ll be back for Week 14, without missing a beat albeit losing an organ.

UPDATED 11:23 a.m. ET: Rapoport has quickly backtracked, after coach Bill Belichick told reporters that Folk may not be coming back. Apparently, Folk may not be healthy enough to kick on Sunday.