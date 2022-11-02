Nick Folk spent seven seasons kicking for the Jets. But now in his fourth year with New England, he was a big part of why the Patriots came away with a 22-17 victory over New York in Week Eight.

Folk has been named the AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Folk sent five field goals and one PAT through the uprights, with the field goals coming from 31, 42, 49, 45, and 52 yards. According to the NFL, Folk is the first player this season to hit four field goals of at least 40 yards in a single game.

Folk has now earned eight special teams player of the week awards since he entered the league with Dallas in 2007. He’s won four of them with New England.

The Patriots will host the Colts on Sunday before their Week 10 bye.

Nick Folk named AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk