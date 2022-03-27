Nick Folk explains how he ended up back with Patriots after testing free agency

The New England Patriots and Nick Folk didn’t agree to an extension right away. In fact, the Patriots gave Folk an opportunity to test out free agency after he finished his 2021 season with a field goal percentage of 92.3, the second-best efficiency of his career.

After Folk explored his options, he returned to New England on a two-year, $5 million deal. They gave him a $1 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.12 million (and a roster bonus of $510,000) for 2022. Unless the team finds a draft prospect they love, Folk will likely serve as the Patriots starting kicker for the fourth year.

He explained what led him back to the Patriots.

“We had been talking to (the Patriots) the whole time,” Folk told reporters on Thursday. “I had talked with Cam and with Bill a little bit and my agent worked with the back guys there. We kinda knew we wanted to go back and we made sure we exhausted all options at that point. Then once that happened, it was back to the Patriots and we were excited for it. My kids were super excited. They’re ready to come back to the northeast and come to a couple games and watch us win some more.”

