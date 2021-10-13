Nick Folk is the AFC special teams player of the week

Nick Folk may have missed his first kick in New England’s Week Five win over Houston, but he made the rest of them. And the Patriots needed every point.

After hitting four field goals — including a game-winner with 15 seconds left — Folk has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.

Folk hit a pair of field goals from 52-yards out, plus another from 32 yards in the third quarter. After making an extra point midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game, Folk sent a 21-yard shot through the uprights to give New England its first lead of the game with time about to expire.

It’s the seventh time Folk has been named special teams player of the week in his long career.

Folk has hit 14 of his 15 field goal attempts this season and is 6-of-8 on extra points.

The Patriots have a big matchup with the Cowboys this weekend.

