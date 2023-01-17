Nick Foligno provides hilarious NSFW hot mic moment in Bruins' win vs. Flyers

Foligno provides hilarious NSFW hot mic moment in Bruins' win vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno hasn't been afraid to mix it up all season, and we've seen plenty of evidence of that over the last couple games.

He dropped his gloves and fought Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds early in Saturday night's 4-3 win. Foligno and Simmonds battled in a lengthy and very entertaining fight.

It looked like Foligno was ready to fight again during Monday afternoon's matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. He got tangled up with Flyers forward Travis Konecny toward the end of the second period and dropped his gloves. Konecny wanted no part of that altercation, though.

Foligno was given a minor penalty for cross checking. Konecny was penalized for roughing.

The B's forward wasn't pleased with what happened, and he let the referee know about it as the penalties were being announced to the crowd. The referee's mic picked up what Foligno told him.

"So you're telling me I should just go (expletive) pound his face in?" Foligno said.

Check out the scene in the video below. WARNING: It contains NSFW language.

Oops.

Foligno learned about his hot mic moment after the game, and he made sure to tell his kids not to seek it out.

Foligno: â€œI heard I had a hot mic moment today.â€ Turns to his sonâ€” â€œyou are not allowed to watch any of that.â€ — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 16, 2023

Foligno has made a strong impact for the Bruins this season after a disappointing debut campaign in 2021-22. He's already surpassed his scoring total from last season in 21 fewer games, and his toughness and leadership have been valuable to the B's as well.

The Bruins ultimately beat the Flyers 6-0 on Monday afternoon to improve their record to an NHL-best 34-5-4.