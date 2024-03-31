Nick Foligno with a Powerplay Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Foligno (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/30/2024
Nick Foligno (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/30/2024
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
One of the NWSL's top players is staying in Portland.
Robinson underwent ankle surgery on Dec. 11 and hasn't played since.