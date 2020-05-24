Anytime you put a microphone in front of Peyton Manning, it's good TV.

Today is no exception.

Tiger Wood and Manning are golfing against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady today in a nationally televised showdown, Champions for Charity, to raise money to assist coronavirus relief efforts.

Manning was trying to figure out who he could have gotten to caddy for him to rattle Brady and he landed on two names.

"It's hard to get to him," Manning said. "So do you bring Eli? Could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe."

That's when Brady turned around: "That's a cheap shot."

And Foles is ready!

I'll come caddy and help you out against Tom. Let's go! https://t.co/s55ayPmSAp — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Could you imagine: It's all tied up going into the final hole, Foles walks up next to Manning just before Brady's tee shot … "You want Philly Philly?"

Brady might be a six-time Super Bowl champion but he's lost three times in the big game. To Eli Manning in 2008 and 2011 and to Foles in 2017.

You might remember that game. You know, the one where Foles outplayed the greatest quarterback in NFL history, winning Super Bowl LII MVP, as the Eagles won 41-33 to kick off the greatest party in Philadelphia's history.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Nick Foles willing and ready to help Peyton Manning take down Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia