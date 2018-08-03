Nick Foles wants his Pro Football Hall of Fame gear back … eventually

CANTON, Ohio - It speaks volumes when an Eagles fan asks a Pro Football Hall of Fame employee where the Nick Foles display is, and the answer is … "Which one?"

Foles is all over the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with a display of his Super Bowl LII heroics in one wing and a separate display of his seven-touchdown game against the Raiders in another.

I could be wrong about this, but after touring the entire Hall of Fame Friday morning, I'm pretty sure Foles is the only quarterback other than Tom Brady who isn't enshrined in the Hall of Fame with two separate displays honoring his achievements.

Foles joked after practice Wednesday that he was happy to lend the Hall of Fame his historic artifacts but said they can't keep them.

"Well, I'm going to get ‘em back, let's make that clear," he said with a laugh. "Those will go to my kids. Hall of Fame, if you're listening, those will go to my kids some day."

In a 2013 game against the Raiders in Oakland, Foles became the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw seven touchdowns in a game and only the third to do it without an interception.

He shares that display case in the first-floor rotunda with record-setting returner Devin Hester.

Of course, the second Foles display at the Hall of Fame commemorates the Eagles' triumph over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis six months ago.

That case on the second floor in the Pro Football Today section of the Hall includes Foles' jersey, helmet, pants and cleats, along with Doug Pederson's visor, headset, shirt and pants, and naturally the Philly Special football.

"It's a great honor," Foles said. "The Hall of Fame is a great honor, it's something that I have a bunch of nieces, I have a daughter, I have a nephew, for them, family members, to experience that? I have a lot of pride in the Foles name.

"It represents the team. It represents what this team was able to do, so it was my honor to allow them to have it. But I would love my kids to have those items someday for themselves."

