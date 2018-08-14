Nick Foles vs. Tom Brady matchup headlines Eagles' 2nd preseason game

Will it actually finally happen? Will Tom Brady actually shake Nick Foles' hand?

That might be the biggest drama going into the Eagles' second preseason game, Thursday night against the Patriots at Gilette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

Brady famously blew off Foles after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII Feb. 6 in Minneapolis.

Instead of meeting his counterpart at midfield for the customary postgame handshake, Brady slunk back to the Patriots' locker room, never to be seen again.

Foles has downplayed the lack of a postgame handshake, but it was definitely perceived by many as a lack of class by the four-time Super Bowl MVP toward the 2017 Super Bowl MVP.

"It'll happen when it happens," Foles said after practice Tuesday. "We practiced with the Patriots (in 2014) and I got to stand there and talk to Tom quite a bit he's a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him.

"I think everyone's making a big deal about this and it's not a big deal at all. I've already talked to him before, he's a guy I've always looked up to. You've got to admire someone who's probably the greatest ever and still going strong at even at his age.

"He seems to get better and better. I already had a conversation with him before when we practiced. If we have one in the future, we have one and it'll be cool."

Foles didn't play in the preseason opener against the Steelers because of neck spasms, but he's practiced this week and will start Thursday night in Foxboro.

Head coach Doug Pederson wouldn't say how long Foles will play or which of the other quarterbacks would play.

"I do expect him to get in the game," Pederson said. "For how long I don't know, but I do expect him to get a few plays in this game."

Obviously, Carson Wentz won't play and presumably Christian Hackenberg isn't ready, so Pederson will have Foles, Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan available.

And even though Foles won't say it, there is a certain irony that he's making his 2018 debut against the team he beat six months ago in one of the most exciting and dramatic Super Bowls in history.

"Pretty familiar with the opponent," Foles deadpanned.

But as far as seeing deep meaning in a Super Bowl rematch? Foles isn't having any of it.

"We're in training camp right now, we're grinding through it, we're growing as a team, we have new players, guys rotating in and out, so you stay pretty busy throughout the day.

"Now that we're getting closer to gametime, we'll be honing in on who they are and what they do, what coverages they like, what they like to do on defense, but not any reminiscing.

"This is a new season, new people, new players. Obviously we wear the same logos as last year but we both have a new identity. This is the time of year we grow together as a team and that's really all I'm focusing on."

