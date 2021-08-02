Nick Foles: The version of me right now is much better than the Super Bowl version

Nick Foles is the best third-string quarterback in the NFL, which means the Super Bowl LII MVP likely won’t remain in Chicago all season.

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledged last weekend he expects teams “absolutely” to seek a trade for Foles, who said Monday that a couple of teams were interested in deal for him this offseason. The Bears are willing to work with Foles on his next team.

Foles has never started more than 11 games in a season. But in his six starts for the Eagles in 2017, including three postseason games, Foles was as good as any quarterback in the game in going 5-1 with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Entering his 10th season, Foles believes he’s even better now.

“Listen, I’m 32. I feel great,” Foles said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that. And I’m confident in that. So put that through your mind. I know that. I know what this game’s about. You have to have the whole package as a team. You have to have everyone in there. Top down has to be great. If it’s not great, you’re going to be mediocre. I’ve seen it. I’ve been a part of it. And unfortunately, when you’re a quarterback, you’ve got to go through a bunch of the bologna. But that’s part of it.”

