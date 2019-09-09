Nick Foles to undergo surgery Monday, no timetable for return

Nick Foles will undergo surgery on his broken left clavicle Monday.

Foles’ debut with the Jaguars lasted less than a quarter, and he now is out indefinitely.

“We don’t have a time span,” Foles said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time. . . .I’m going to do everything I can to get back as quickly as I can to where I’m ready to roll.”

The Jaguars could place Foles on injured reserve and designate him to return. That would allow him to practice after six weeks with a return to the field Week 10 against Indianapolis.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “Really liked to see how the game would’ve played out or worked itself out. With Nick, what I’ve been told is he broke his left collarbone. I don’t know the time frame. I’m sure you guys can look it up to see what the average broken collarbone is.”

Foles took a hit from Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on his 35-yard touchdown throw to DJ Chark.

The irony is Foles received playing time the past two seasons with the Eagles only after starter Carson Wentz was injured. Now, rookie backup Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars’ sixth-round draft choice, gets his opportunity sooner than expected.

“It’s not the way you want to start your time here,” Foles said. “It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m going to stay positive and trust the good Lord in this time. Sometimes things don’t happen like we expect them to, but we just have to have faith that it’s for a reason. I’m still grateful I get to be a part of this team. I’ll have surgery tomorrow to get this thing rolling and trust the good Lord for healing and be ready to roll when I am.”