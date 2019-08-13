Nick Foles stays after practice to run wind sprints in Jacksonville heat

Nick Foles finally has a team that believes in him as its franchise quarterback, and he’s not going to take that lightly.

Foles, who signed with the Jaguars this offseason, is working so hard in training camp that he chose to do wind sprints all by himself after practice on Monday, when the heat index in Jacksonville was 102. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Foles was outside running 10 sprints of 50 yards each after his teammates had all gone inside to the air-conditioned facility. The only teammate who saw Foles do it was Calais Campbell, who stayed outside to conduct an interview and described Foles’ approach in one word: “Leadership.”

Although he’s been both a Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl MVP, Foles entered the seasons when he received both of those honors as a backup. This year he’s the entrenched starter, and he says he’s taking it upon himself to shape the culture in Jacksonville.

“We’re building it. The culture’s very young. It’s starting. We’re getting there. We’re not there; we want to grow closer every day,” Foles said.

Whether Foles can be a difference-maker in Jacksonville remains to be seen, but he’s making it clear that no one is going to outwork him.