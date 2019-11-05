Nick Foles to start for Jaguars in Week 11

After the Jaguars lost to the Texans in London on Sunday, head coach Doug Marrone indicated he would take his time making a decision about a starting quarterback in Week 11, but he didn’t wind up using much of the bye week before making up his mind.

Marrone announced at a Tuesday press conference that Nick Foles will start against the Colts in Indianapolis on November 17. It is the first game that Foles is eligible to play after being designated to return from injured reserve.

Foles broke his collarbone in the season opener and went on injured reserve a few days later. Gardner Minshew has started the last eight games for the Jaguars and had some strong showings, but he had a bad outing against Houston and the sixth-round pick will be back on the bench for the foreseeable future.

Marrone said he felt Minshew did a great job and feels more positive about playing him than he thought he would in September, but it’s not a surprising decision. The Jaguars signed Foles to a big contract this offseason to be their starting quarterback and he’ll get a chance to prove that was a smart decision before the team goes with a different signal caller.