The Colts are turning to their third starting quarterback of the season.

Nick Foles will start for the Colts on Monday night against the Chargers, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said.

Foles takes over for Matt Ryan, who is benched for the second time this season. The first time Ryan was benched, rookie Sam Ehlinger took over, the Colts lost the two games Ehlinger started, and head coach Frank Reich was fired. When Saturday was installed as interim head coach, he immediately put Ryan back in the starting lineup.

But now Saturday has decided to go to Foles, the veteran who has a Pro Bowl season and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume but has mostly been a backup since that Super Bowl MVP-winning performance for the Eagles five years ago. Foles has only played in one game this year, and only for the final two snaps of a 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

The Colts are reeling after suffering the greatest collapse in NFL history, losing 39-36 to the Vikings after leading 33-0 at halftime. It’s possible that game will go down as the last start of Ryan’s career.

Nick Foles to start for Colts on Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk