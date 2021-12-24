After spending the entire season on the bench, Nick Foles is moving into the starting lineup for the Bears.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced today that Foles is the Bears’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Nagy indicated that it’s unclear whether Justin Fields, who is battling an ankle injury, will be active as the backup, or not dress for the game at all. Andy Dalton has already been ruled out with a groin injury.

If neither Fields nor Dalton is active, the Bears would presumably promote quarterback Ryan Willis from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as Foles’ backup.

Foles started seven games for the Bears last year but has not played at all this year. In two stints with the Eagles Foles had one Pro Bowl season and one Super Bowl MVP-winning performance, but he’s had significantly less success in other stints with the Rams, Chiefs and Jaguars.

Nick Foles to start for Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk