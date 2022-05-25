Nick Foles had a landing spot in mind when he was released by the Bears at the end of April, but it took a few weeks for everything to come together as he hoped.

The Colts were Foles’ preferred destination and the veteran officially signed a contract with the team this week. At a Wednesday press conference, Foles discussed what made Indianapolis such a desirable destination and the answer was head coach Frank Reich.

Reich was the offensive coordinator of the Eagles when Foles quarterbacked them to a win in Super Bowl LII and Foles said the chance to play for him again means a lot.

“Frank’s been a great mentor to me since I was with him in Philadelphia,” Foles said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “We’ve stayed in touch every single year a great bit. To him as my head coach is special.”

The Colts have Matt Ryan as their starting quarterback and they’ll be hoping that remains the case through the entire season. If that doesn’t work out, they’ll be hoping Foles and Reich can pull off similar results.

Nick Foles: “Special” to have Frank Reich as my head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk