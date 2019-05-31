Nick Foles says his wife told him to return to Jaguars after her miscarriage

Nick Foles talked Friday about his return to practice following his wife's miscarriage. (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Tori Foles — the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles — announced on social media that she recently suffered a miscarriage after contracting pneumonia in her blood.

Nick had been absent from the Jaguars’ organized team activities for previously reported “personal reasons.” The team drills are voluntary, but after signing in March as the Jaguars’ new quarterback, his absence was notable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With his wife’s announcement, we knew why.

Foles explains return to practice

On Thursday, Nick returned to OTAs. On Friday, he spoke about his family tragedy and made clear that he was at practice with his wife’s insistence and not under pressure from the Jaguars.

"If my wife needed me at home right now, I'd be at home,” Nick told reporters. “That's just me being honest. She's the one who said, 'Go, the team needs you right now.' She knows I'm coming home right away. So that's her. It really is as simple as that.

"If she says, 'I need you to stay home,' I'm going to call the team right now and just say I need to be home. The great thing is the team said as long as I need, whatever I need, they understand. They've been wonderful.”

Tori’s medical difficulties

Tori has has had more than her share of medical difficulties. She suffers from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a chronic disorder that affects involuntary body functions such as heart rate, blood pressure and digestion.

"They told me I had a virus," Tori told CNN in 2018 about before she received an accurate diagnosis. "But I had never heard of one where you are dizzy all the time. There were a lot of times I couldn't get out of bed."

Nick applauded Tori’s strength through her struggles.

Story continues

"She's way stronger than I'll ever be," Foles said. "She's gone through so much, and people don't realize it. ... She was bedridden, hospitals. She battles that every single day.

"We've gone through so much this past couple of years. We're going through this now, but she's so strong. She's unbelievable."

More from Yahoo Sports: