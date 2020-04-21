Nick Foles on playing the Eagles as a Bear: ‘please don't boo me too much.’

For many, recent Bears' acquisition Nick Foles is known for one thing: his Super Bowl winning run with the Eagles. Despite playing for many NFL teams prior to Chicago, Foles is typically associated with the green and silver of Philadelphia and it looks like for Foles the feeling is somewhat mutual.

In an interview over Zoom with NBC Sports Philadelphia this week, Foles talked about his love for playing at Lincoln Financial Field, but how he is excited for a fresh start with the Bears.

After a challenging year, Nick Foles is ready for the next chapter.



In an interview with @JClarkNBCS, Foles discussed his time in Jacksonville, the former Eagles teammates and coaches he leaned on, and how he is preparing for what's next. https://t.co/X1lHSd5pf8



— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2020

When asked about a potential rematch between the Bears and Eagles, Foles had quite a lot to say.

That would be wild, that would be wild. I know, whenever the day happens, that I do step back into the Linc, it will be extremely emotional, I'm not gonna lie, I'm not going to sit here and say it won't be. People ask me where my favorite place to have played was, and I say there's nothing like playing a night game at the Linc, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, I'm playing for the Chicago Bears and we're going to Soldier Field and night games, so I'm looking forward to that, that's going to be pretty wild! But like I said, Philadelphia is very special and I'm not afraid of saying that, even though I'm playing in Chicago. Extremely excited about Chicago and investing in that community and being a part of that community, and hopefully we can provide success on the gridiron there, and in the community most importantly.

Foles goes on to ask Eagles fans not to boo him the next time he suits up against the Birds, saying "If I do ever come back and play in Philly, please don't boo me too much. I still love y'all."

Asking the citizens of Philadelphia not to boo at any sporting event is a pretty weighty request, but if there was anyone Eagles fans would oblige, it would be Nick Foles.

