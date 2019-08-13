Will Nick Foles play Thursday against Eagles?

Nick Foles is unlikely to play Thursday night when his current team faces his former team.

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP for the Eagles in 2017, signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars in March.

The Eagles face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn't entirely rule out Foles but did say he doesn't want to play Foles unless the Jags' offensive line is healthy, which it currently isn't. He said the starters "probably" won't play.

"We will play (the starters) the third preseason game," Marrone said according to ESPN.com. "I think it's important that you play that game because you are presenting and you want to get the players in the right frame of mind."

Foles didn't play in the preseason opener against the Ravens, so it appears he'll make his Jaguars debut on Aug. 22 in a game against the Dolphins in Miami.

Carson Wentz, whose torn ACL in 2017 opened the door for Foles to lead the Eagles through the playoffs, is also not likely to play, although Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after practice Tuesday he hadn't decided whether he would play.

Foles, who spent 2012 through 2014 and 2017 through 2018 with the Eagles, has changed teams after four of the last five seasons. With the Jaguars, he replaces Blake Bottles, who went 24-49 in five seasons in Jacksonville.

Foles has more postseason wins since 2000 (four) than the Jaguars (three).

If Foles and Wentz don't start, the starting quarterbacks will likely be former Jaguar Cody Kessler starting for the Eagles and rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew out of Washington State for the Jaguars.

