Sunday’s loss to the Titans was the third in a row for a Bears team that opened the season with a 5-1 record and the chief reason for the spiral has been the ineffectiveness of the offense.

The 24-17 final score was a bit misleading as 14 Bears points and 155 of their 375 yards came when they were down 21 points in the fourth quarter of the game. The struggles have been a recurring theme and it’s clear that something needs to change, but quarterback Nick Foles wasn’t able to put his finger on what needs to be different.

“If I had that answer, we probably wouldn’t be here,” Foles said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “The only thing I can say is that we have to continue to keep working. I don’t know what you all expect me to say. But other than [that] I believe we that we have to keep working at it and keep grinding and keep figuring out what we want to do and how we want to do it. That’s the only way to be, because quite frankly, we’re the ones in it.”

Suggestions about possible fixes have included questions about changing playcallers and head coach Matt Nagy said on Sunday that they’ll “look at everything” heading into a Week 10 Monday night game against the Vikings.

Nick Foles on offensive struggles: If I had the answer, we wouldn’t be here originally appeared on Pro Football Talk