Nick Foles not miffed after being snubbed by Tom Brady

Mike Florio

After last night’s win over the Buccaneers, Bears quarterback Nick Foles looked a little like John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. Foles admits that he was watching and waiting for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to meet Foles on the field.

I didn’t realize the camera was on me,” Foles told Dan Patrick on Friday. “I was looking for him real quick. We’ll find a time down the road.”

The last time they met, Brady didn’t visit with Foles, either. At Super Bowl LII, however, things were a little chaotic. Last night, they weren’t.

Last night, unless Brady had suddenly decided to fully comply with all COVID-19 protocols and recommendations, Brady wanted to get off the field as quickly as he could after a stunning failure of situational awareness kept him from realizing that fourth down was indeed fourth down. In so doing, he definitely create the perception/reality of poor sportsmanship.

