Nick Foles not likely to play against Eagles

Nick Foles will get a chance to visit with some former teammates on Thursday night, but it looks like it will happen before the Eagles face the Jaguars rather than during the preseason contest.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone didn’t rule Foles out for the game when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but said he doesn’t want to play Foles without having the first-team offensive line intact. With left tackle Cam Robinson just off the physically unable to perform list and left guard Andrew Norwell and right tackle Jawaan Taylor dealing with injuries, it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

Marrone said that he’s targeting the third preseason game as the chance to get Foles his first game action of the summer.

“I will take a good look at it after [Wednesday] and probably not play some of the players [on Thursday],” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “We will play [our starters] the third preseason game. . . . I think it’s important that you play that game because you are presenting and you want to get the players in the right frame of mind. I hope that I was able to kind of clear these things up. I should have probably done it earlier.”

Foles signed with the Eagles before the 2017 season to back up Carson Wentz, but was pressed into action both years. Foles started four playoff wins and snagged the Super Bowl LII MVP award before heading to Jacksonville as a free agent.

Eagle head coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that his team is “still working through” whether they’ll give Wentz some playing time or if both quarterbacks will be limited to clipboard work on the sideline.