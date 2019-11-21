Nick Foles not going to freak out over Jaguars two-game skid

A two-game losing streak has dropped the Jacksonville Jaguars to 4-6 on the season and has eliminated practically any margin of error the team would have in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

The most recent loss – a 33-13 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts – was the first game Nick Foles has started at quarterback since the regular season opener when a broken collarbone sidelined him for eight games. It ended up being the second straight game the Jaguars lost by at least 20 points.

The Jaguars may have to win out to have a shot at the postseason. They may be able to drop one game and still have a chance. Regardless, the margin is slim. However, Foles isn’t going to panic as the Jaguars try to get things back on track.

“Not pressing means don’t freak out. I’ll let everyone else freak out. I’m not going to freak out,” Foles said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to continue to come to work. I’m going to continue to believe in my teammates. I don’t come in here and say, ‘Ah, it’s just going to happen.’”

“We put in a lot of work. The coaches are working hard toward the game plan. We go out there and practice to fine-tune it.”

The Jaguars got pass-happy against Indianapolis with Foles back in the lineup. Jacksonville attempted 47 passes on 49 dropbacks with just nine rushing attempts. Foles completed 33 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Foles said it will take a bit of time to get back on the same page with everyone offensively given his two-month absence from the lineup in his first season with the team.

“We’re still developing those relationships,” Foles said. “Unfortunately, I was out for nine or 10 weeks. We’re getting re-acquainted with that. Obviously I have a history with Flip (Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo), but a big chunk of the season I wasn’t there.

“We’re trying to reestablish what we’re comfortable with, what we’re good at as a team. A lot of it, too, is your personnel as a team. We have guys who can make plays and do those things. We just have to go out and execute the plan.”