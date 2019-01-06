Nick Foles missed out on $1 million by four snaps, the Eagles may give it to him anyways

Nick Foles’ ribs weren’t the only thing to take a beating during the Philadelphia Eagles season finale against Washington. His bank account suffered dearly, too.

Arguably the NFL’s most important backup quarterback — and continually the savior of Eagles’ seasons — Foles was due to pocket a $1 million bonus so long as Philadelphia made the playoffs with him taking 33 percent of the team’s snaps. The injury to his rib cage, and subsequent exit from the game, left him four plays shy of hitting that mark.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that might not stop the Eagles from paying out Foles’ bonus.

With starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured again towards the end of the season, Foles was very much expected to finish out the year as the offensive signal-caller for the Eagles. He started five games, passed for 1,413 yards with seven touchdowns on four interceptions and led Philadelphia back into the playoffs. By all accounts, he would’ve hit both accomplishments needed to trigger the bonus if not for being pulled late in Week 17’s 24-0 victory to keep him from further injury.

It’s easy to see why the Eagles would want to pay the man his money, though it doesn’t make it any less admirable in a league where cost-cutting has become a significant part of the business.

That being said, it’s not uncommon for teams to find a way to compensate their players when extenuating circumstances cause them to miss out on a major payday.

The closest comparison in recent memory is the case of C.C. Sabathia at the end of the 2018 MLB season. The Yankees starter had a clause in his contract that triggered a $500,000 bonus if he pitched 155 innings total. He missed that mark by two innings after getting ejected in his final outing for throwing at his opponent in retaliation for a previous beanball thrown at his teammate.

The Yankees paid Sabathia anyways. It was the right call, too, even if it wasn’t an obligated one. The same goes for the Eagles.

