Nick Foles magical as Bears sink Seahawks on late 2-point conversion

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Matt Nagy wasn’t going to play for any damn tie.

Not when his Chicago Bears had scored 9 straight points in the fourth quarter to climb within one of the Seattle Seahawks with 1:01 left on Sunday.

So, he let the magic man, Nick Foles do his thing, and the former Super Bowl MVP delivered a pass to Damiere Byrd in the back of the end zone and the Bears had a 25-24 victory.

The weather was far more Chicago-like than what is typical for the Northwest and the Bears clawed their way to their fifth victory.

