Nick Foles does it again, leads Eagles to last-minute win over Bears

Nick Foles didn’t need another moment like Sunday to be a Philadelphia legend. He earned that last season.

But Eagles fans will remember what happened Sunday, as well. Against the best defense in the NFL, trailing 15-10 late, Foles led a drive and threw a game-winning touchdown to Golden Tate on fourth down with 56 seconds left. That lifted the Eagles to a 16-15 upset over the Bears in a wild-card playoff game. The Eagles held on when Bears kicker Cody Parkey, who amazingly hit the upright four times in a loss earlier this season, hit the upright again in the final seconds and missed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles move on, and will play at the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.

Where do you even start with this Foles story? The Super Bowl MVP was an afterthought for most of the season. Then he took back the starting job when Carson Wentz was injured and the Eagles were 6-7.

The Eagles haven’t lost since.

Nick Foles leads clutch game-winning drive

By the time the Eagles took over with less than five minutes remaining, there wasn’t much reason to believe Philadelphia was about ready to go win the game. They hadn’t moved the ball much, and the Bears defense is fantastic.

A third-down conversion by rookie tight end Dallas Goedert, as he spun away from the defense and found enough yardage to pick up a key first down, was a huge play. Foles kept the chains moving after that. A third-and-9 completion to Alshon Jeffery inside of the two-minute warning put the ball at Chicago’s 2-yard line.

Two runs at the goal line with undersized veteran Darren Sproles into the teeth of the Bears defense seemed ill-advised, and gained no yardage. A third-down pass was broken up. It was just setting up more Foles magic.

Story continues

Foles rolled right on fourth down, hit Tate on a quick out route and the Eagles led with 56 seconds to go.

Even after coming off the bench to win a Super Bowl MVP last season, Foles is finding ways to amaze everyone.

Eagles hang on with last-second missed field goal

Foles gave the Eagles the lead, then they needed a little bit of luck.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen gave the Bears some life after Tate’s touchdown with a big kickoff return. Eagles defensive end Daeshon Hall hit Cohen, but Cohen spun off it and hit a seam. Cohen returned it 35 yards to the Bears’ 42-yard line. The Bears were in business.

After an incompletion, Trubisky hit Allen Robinson for 25 yards into Eagles territory. Another quick 8-yard completion to Robinson gave Parkey a chance to win the game with a field goal. Parkey made one attempt as the Eagles froze him with a timeout, but the attempt that counted clanged off the upright, then off the crossbar, to give the Eagles the win.

The Eagles move on, and they’ll be underdogs again next week. But at this point, why would anyone count out Foles and the Eagles?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws as Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) pressures him in Sunday’s game. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Robinson: Keeping Jason Garrett paid off for Jerry Jones

• Warriors-Kings combine to set history for most 3-pointers in NBA game

• 19-year-old Cal DB dies after collapsing during workout

• Deshaun Watson’s streak ends in loss to Colts



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts