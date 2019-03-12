Nick Foles: Jacksonville Jaguars sign former Super Bowl MVP quarterback to $88m contract

Nick Foles is headed to Jacksonville, Landon Collins to Washington and Trent Brown to Oakland as NFL free agency kicked off with plenty of drama and dollars.

The big-money offers for NFL free agents began Monday, two days before they can sign contracts. Foles brings a Super Bowl pedigree to quarterbacking the Jaguars, and Brown has a championship ring as he moves to the Raiders' offensive line at left tackle. Safety Collins heads a few hours south from the New Jersey Meadowlands, where he could haunt his former team twice a year.

All of Monday's deals are agreed in principle before official announcements when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars. The deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives as he replaces Blake Bortles, who threw 103 touchdown passes in five seasons but was known more for inaccuracy and inconsistency that led to Jacksonville's offensive instability. Bortles is expected to be released this week before a $1 million roster bonus comes due Sunday.

The Redskins agreed to sign the 25-year-old Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. He led the Giants with 96 tackles last season, and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time, but the Giants opted not to give him the franchise tag. Collins fills one of Washington's biggest needs on a defense that ranked 17th in the league last season.

Brown was a real find for New England before last season, and his payday will come with the Raiders after agreeing to a four-year deal worth $66 million. He will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

According to Pro Football Focus, Raiders tackles allowed 30 sacks in pass protection last season, most in the NFL, while Brown gave up just three in 580 pass blocking snaps.

