Nick Foles broke his clavicle throwing impressive touchdown pass

Jacksonville Jaguars fans went from elated to depressed in a matter of seconds. Just moments after new quarterback Nick Foles threw an impressive touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs, he was taken to the locker room with what was later diagnosed as a fracture.

With about five and half minutes left in the first quarter, Foles hit D.J. Chark on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Foles was able to deliver the pass, he took a huge hit on the play. After getting checked out on the sideline, Foles was taken to the locker room to be evaluated.

After the game, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reported the news: Foles broke his clavicle on the play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Foles will have surgery on Monday.

Backup rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew got the call after Foles’ injury, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards, 2 TDs and 1 interception.

The Jaguars ended up losing the game, 40-26.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app.]

Nick Foles injured his left clavicle during Week 1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: