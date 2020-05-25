Nick Foles gives Peyton Manning advice on how to beat Tom Brady

Time and time again, we've witnessed Tom Brady lead late comeback victories on the gridiron.

Nick Foles nearly witnessed one during Super Bowl LII, when Brady and the New England Patriots nearly bounced back from a slow start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second straight title. Of course, Foles pulled off the "Philly Special," and the rest is history.

During "The Match" on Sunday, Brady and Phil Mickelson found themselves down early vs. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. Foles knew another Brady comeback was coming, so he took to Twitter to offer Manning some valuable advice.

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back..."Philly Special." Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020





Well played.

While Brady didn't exactly put on a show Sunday, he did nail a spectacular shot that helped spark a comeback effort. Brady and Mickelson played well enough on the back nine to make things interesting, but Manning and Woods were able to hold them off to earn the victory.

