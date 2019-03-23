Nick Foles gets more than $45 million fully guaranteed at signing
Nick Foles didn’t necessarily break the bank in comparison to other quarterback contracts, but he sprained the hell out of it.
Foles’ new contract with the Jaguars pays $45.125 million fully-guaranteed at signing, and the structure of the deal makes the remaining $5 million in injury guarantees as a practical matter fully guaranteed.
Here’s the breakdown of the contract:
1. Signing bonus: $25 million.
2. 2019 salary: $5 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2020 salary: $15.125 million, fully guaranteed.
4. 2021 roster bonus: $5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed if Foles is on the roster on the third day of the 2020 league year.
5. 2021 salary: $14.875 million.
6. 2022 salary: $20 million.
7. 2019-2022 per-game roster bonuses: $31,250 (up to $500,000 per year).
The contract includes up to $3.5 million per year in incentives based on playing time, making the playoffs, making the Pro Bowl, winning NFL MVP, and being named Super Bowl MVP.
Without per-game roster bonuses, the deal has a base value of $85 million over four years ($21.25 million per year). If he’s on the 46-man roster for all 64 regular-season games, the deal becomes worth $87 million ($21.75 million). The maximum value of the deal (if he earns all incentives, an extreme long shot) is $101 million.
The practical guarantee is $50.125 million because the Jaguars can avoid the $5 million roster bonus only by cutting him after one season, which would mean that he will have received $45.125 million for one year with the team. Which surely won’t happen, even though the Jags cut quarterback Blake Bortles after only one year of his most recent deal.