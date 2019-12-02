Nick Foles' Failures

The Jacksonville Jaguars can tell you all about the skyrocketing cost of infrastructure in America. 11 quarters. That’s how long their $50.125 million quarterback made it without a merit-based benching. Nick Foles was a perfect weapon designed not to score points Sunday, throwing an interception on his opening drive before fumbling away the next two. He improved to three-and-outs for his final two possessions of the first half before Gardner Minshew got the call following the break.

Increasingly ineffective during Foles’ eight-game injury absence, Minshew was far from a savior, completing 16-of-27 passes for one score and an interception in a game that was already out of hand. Foles should be back under center for Week 14 against the Chargers. He will probably be better, but all the risk of what was probably an unnecessary contract — legend has it the Jags overpaid Foles for leadership purposes — has already been borne out with none of the reward.

Just as there were reasons the Jags were willing to gamble on Foles, the same was true for why he was available in the first place. He’s a replacement-level talent, one just as capable of big plays/#QBWinz as stupefying turnovers/losing streaks. The Jags have failed to win any of Foles’ four starts. They hit on 18 before the cards had even been dealt and have a real mess on their hands. Jalen Ramsey is gone, Leonard Fournette runs like the oldest third-year pro in the league and the defense has gone from historic to mediocre in less than two years. Only the Falcons and Vikings have less 2020 cap space.

Valleys are part of the Foles experience. So are peaks. It’s just hard to see where they will be coming from without Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson calling the shots. The Jags had no margin for error when they made Foles one of the league’s highest-paid players. He’s already missed the drop zone by five miles. After years of forcing the issue at quarterback — Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles, Foles — the closest the Jags have come to a solution is blundering into Minshew. There’s a lesson in there somewhere.

Five Week 13 Storylines

Tevin Coleman gets brushed aside by Raheem Mostert. Coleman got the “start” in Baltimore, but Mostert finished off what little remained of the Coleman RB2 dream. As Coleman wheezed to six yards on five carries, Mostert exploded for 19/146/1 in rainy conditions. With his latest disappointing effort, Coleman has now averaged 2.48 yards on 49 carries in five games since his four-score outburst in Week 8, totaling 122 rushing yards. That’s hard to do in the NFL’s best-designed run offense and unacceptable in the face of the numbers Mostert, Matt Breida and even Jeff Wilson have posted. With Breida (ankle) tentatively due back for Week 14 against the Saints, Coleman could find himself as low as No. 3 on the depth chart. Even if Breida doesn’t suit up, it will be impossible to rank Coleman ahead of Mostert for the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Derrius Guice (and Adrian Peterson) decks Panthers. Facing one of the league’s softest run defenses, Guice exploded for 129 yards and two scores on only 10 carries, with Peterson adding 13/99/1. It was everything the #established Bill Callahan could have wanted, as well as something for dynasty owners to cling to heading into 2020. Powering through arm tackles, Guice looked dangerous in the open field. Most promisingly for the rest of 2019, he cashed in a pair of goal-line carries. Matchups like the Panthers don’t come around too often, but Guice has another one for Week 14 in the Packers. The risk there is, unlike the Panthers, the Packers might put the Redskins away early, eliminating run-friendly game script. The Eagles will be a tougher Week 15 foe before the Giants roll out the red carpet for the fantasy finals in Week 16.

Darwin Thompson latest to get a shot in Chiefs’ chaotic backfield. With Damien Williams (ribs) nowhere to be found, Darrel Williams was running ahead of LeSean McCoy. That was before he paid a visit to the hamstring sniper. Darrel went down in a second half heap, giving way to summer sensation Thompson ahead of Shady. It’s quite possible Thompson takes the lead if both Williamses remain sidelined for this week’s Patriots showdown, but Sunday was not smoking gun evidence. Thompson was running in blowout game script of a non-competitive contest. With everything on the line in New England, coach Andy Reid could heap more back onto veteran McCoy’s plate. It is still worth taking the Thompson waiver wire plunge. He is one of this week’s top adds.

Rams’ offensive revives, Robert Woods goes bonkers. Coming off a touchdown-less November, Jared Goff partied like it was Sept.-Nov. 2018, piling up the third-most yards of his career (424) and two scores. Woods was the primary beneficiary, hauling in 13-of-19 targets for 172 yards. Facing the league’s worst tight end defense, Tyler Higbee erupted for 7/107/1 in Gerald Everett’s absence. The Cardinals rarely bothering to cover anybody certainly helped, but Goff’s recent play had suggested he would struggle even in good matchups. Those have been in short supply of late. The Seahawks will forge a middle ground for Week 14. Goff remains risky enough that he should not be considered a QB1 for that one, especially if Jadeveon Clowney is healthy.

DeVante Parker’s breakout rolls on vs. Eagles. Suddenly amongst the league leaders in receiving yards, Parker set a new career high for yardage for the second time in three weeks. He was taking advantage of a mouthwatering setup, but that is not the sort of thing pre-2019 Parker would have done. Routinely out-physicaling defenders this year, Parker also drew an end zone DPI that set the Dolphins up at the one-yard line. With at least 10 targets in each of his past four games, a span in which he’s averaged 114 yards, Parker has banged down the WR2 door and is begging for WR1 consideration in plus matchups. The pathetic Jets will be just that for Week 14.

Five More Week 13 Storylines

Patriots’ offense remains out of sorts in Houston. Inflated by garbage time, the final numbers didn’t look so bad, but just ask Tom Brady: This was not a good performance. Frantic with anger at his receiver corps all evening, Brady confirmed that he trusts only two pass catchers, and one of them is a running back. With no deep game to speak of, defenses have been free to tee off on Brady behind New England's unsettled offensive line, and he took three more sacks in Houston. He’s now up to 21 on the season, matching his total from 2018. With the Patriots’ running game even more stagnant than the passing, there is no pressure valve for Brady to release. The Chiefs loom as a likely Week 14 shootout but will he heading to New England with an opportunistic defense ready to pounce for turnovers and sacks. Despite it all, the projected score will keep Brady in the QB1 mix.

Patrick Mahomes keeps the car parked in neutral. For the second consecutive week, Mahomes posted a new career low in yardage, totaling just 175 as the Chiefs stuffed the Raiders in a locker. Mahomes completed all of 15 throws, a Garoppolo-esque number against a truly-embarrassing pass defense. Alibis, from the weather to early blowout conditions, abound, though it would be accurate to say Mahomes is not exactly soaring into a Week 14 road date with the Patriots’ league-best defense. Considering the sorry state of the Pats’ offense, it’s not even a guarantee a shootout develops in New England, though the early Vegas totals disagree. Fully stocked on weapons, the best bet remains that it is only a matter of time before Mahomes begins a new reign of terror.

Courtland Sutton balls out with Drew Lock under center. Coming off his first genuine dud of the season, Sutton rebounded for 4/74/2 with his potential quarterback of the future at the controls, adding what would prove to be a game-winning 37-yard DPI with no time remaining. Sutton and Lock hooked up for 26- and four-yard touchdowns in the first quarter, with Sutton making a nearly-impossible grab on score No. 1. Lock was a rollercoaster in the SEC, but the one thing he was consistently good at was giving his receivers chances to make plays down the field. That is something Sutton has excelled at all year. The sophomore is now tied for the league lead in 25-plus yard grabs at 14. Lock will give him every opportunity to finish the year No. 1.

Devlin Hodges sparks James Washington to 100-yard effort. Despite drawing just four targets, Washington posted a new career high in yards for the second consecutive week. The highlight was a 30-yard touchdown where Washington was getting dragged to the ground by T.J. Carrie in the end zone. The big-play threat also contributed a 44-yard grab. With 209 yards on only 11 looks, Washington’s Weeks 12 and 13 production isn’t exactly bankable going forward, but he has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in the Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster-less receiver corps. Even if JuJu returns for Week 14’s gorgeous matchup with the Cardinals, Washington will maintain WR4 appeal. If JuJu sits, Washington will be a WR3 for the best matchup of the Duck Caller’s life.

Jordan Wilkins springs back to life in Colts’ Marlon Mack-less backfield. Out of the mist, the handcuff re-emerged. Coming off back-to-back 100-yard efforts, Jonathan Williams played just 16 snaps as Wilkins handled 11 carries for 47 yards. It lends credence to the notion that Wilkins wasn’t over his ankle injury as Williams surprisingly took the lead with Mack sidelined. Wilkins would now be well positioned for major FAAB bids/plug-and-play FLEX value going forward, but Mack is tentatively expected to return from his hand issue against the Bucs. Especially with Tampa being run tough but pass soft, Wilkins should not be a priority add for the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Questions

1. So the Bengals immediately re-bench Andy Dalton, right?

2. Adam Gase, I’m just asking: What’s your deal?

3. The Eagles know we can see this, right?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Ryan Tannehill (@OAK), Daniel Jones (@PHI), Andy Dalton (@CLE), Ryan Fitzpatrick (@NYJ), Jacoby Brissett (@TB), Drew Lock (@HOU), Devlin Hodges (@ARZ)

RB: Bo Scarbrough, Raheem Mostert, Darwin Thompson, Benny Snell, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin, Jordan Wilkins

WR: James Washington, Darius Slayton, A.J. Brown, Anthony Miller, Auden Tate, Randall Cobb, Russell Gage, Zach Pascal, Allen Lazard

TE: Mike Gesicki, David Njoku, Darren Fells, Noah Fant, O.J. Howard, Tyler Higbee

DEF: Packers (vs. WAS), Texans (vs. DEN), Cowboys (@CHI), Dolphins (@NYJ), Titans (@OAK), Falcons (vs. CAR)

Stats of the Week

The Jets are the first team in history to suffer multiple losses to teams 0-7 or worse. What can Gase do for you?

NFL.com’s Michael Florio captures the essence of the absurdity that is James White: “James White, Week 12: 0.9 PPR fantasy points. James White, Week 13: 37.7 PPR fantasy points.”

SB Nation’s Christian D'Andrea lays it out for Daniel Jones: 11 starts, 11 interceptions, 15 fumbles and 10 lost fumbles.

86. That’s how many yards Robby Anderson has cleared the past two weeks. I would like to say it’s better late than never, but … it’s not.

One. Missed blitz pickup that got Ronald Jones benched. It’s over.

Awards Section

Week 13 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB James White, RB Derrius Guice, WR DeVante Parker, WR Robert Woods, WR Alshon Jeffery, TE Tyler Higbee

Tweet of the Week, from Gregg Rosenthal: There are so many Patriots plays that end with Brady pointing to a spot the receiver doesn’t go.

Tweet of the Week II, from Davis Mattek: How bad does Bill Belichick wish that he took Lamar instead of Sony Kneechel.

The Jim Zorn and Griff Whalen Died For This Award: The Dolphins’ fake field goal touchdown.

The, I Don’t Want To Be Rude, But Award: Adam Vinatieri, have you considered gracefully retiring?

Variations on a Theme Award: The Chargers.

Best Dolphins Subplot: Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee revival.

Jay Leno Monologue of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles. Anybody else heard about this? You guys following this?

Quote of the Week, from Eagles coach Doug Pederson: “(The Dolphins are) a good football team.”