Nick Foles earned $1 million bonus in playoff win against Bears

Nick Foles didn’t just lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a playoff win on Sunday afternoon.

He earned himself a nice check, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles quarterback netted a combined $1 million bonus in the Eagles’ 16-15 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, thanks to his reworked contract with the Eagles.

Foles earned a $500,000 bonus for playing 33 percent of the Eagles’ snaps in a playoff game, and a second $500,000 bonus for winning a playoff game.

And, barring anything happening, Foles should be able to grab that first $500,000 bonus again next week when they take on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Foles — who went 25-of-40 for 266 yards and two touchdowns through the air against the Bears — just narrowly missed out on a similar $1 million bonus in the regular season, too. The 29-year-old was set to grab that bonus as long as the Eagles made the playoffs and he took 33 percent of their snaps in the regular season. After taking a shot to his rib cage late in their regular season finale, though, Foles fell just four snaps short of hitting that 33 percent mark.

Regardless of what happens to them next weekend in New Orleans, it’s safe to say that Foles has had a successful postseason this year.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles earned a $1 million bonus on Sunday by beating the Bears in the playoffs. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Robinson: Keeping Jason Garrett paid off for Jerry Jones

• Warriors-Kings combine to set history for most 3-pointers in NBA game

• 19-year-old Cal DB dies after collapsing during workout

• Deshaun Watson’s streak ends in loss to Colts

