It goes without saying that every NFL team's success (or failure) comes down to its starting quarterback. For the Bears, that means either Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles has to do more than just win the team's quarterback competition; they have to prove they can be a quarterback who can sustain success.

Of the two, Foles' resume suggests he's more likely to get the Bears on a winning track. In fact, he was recently dubbed the team's biggest X-factor heading into the 2020 season. Interestingly, it wasn't just because of what he can do on the field. His presence alone could end up getting the best out of Trubisky.

Mitchell Trubisky took a step back in 2019 after showing growth the year before. His average yards per passing attempt dropped from 7.4 yards to 6.1, while his passer rating dipped to 83 from 95.4. Not so coincidentally, Chicago's record plummeted from 12-4 to 8-8, and the team missed the playoffs. Foles, whom the Bears acquired via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is either going to push Trubisky into being a better starter or is going to take over the job himself. At least, that's the hope. His acquisition could be the biggest move of the team's offseason.

Ryan Pace has always been a proponent of competition bringing the best out of players. Trubisky's had none since taking over as the team's starter back in 2017. It's entirely possible that Foles will bring something out of Trubisky that we have yet to see, but it's equally as likely Foles will just be better than him and win the job outright.

Either way, Foles does feel like this team's X-factor in 2020. The Bears didn't trade for him simply to become a mentor to Trubisky. He's in Chicago to be the starting quarterback, assuming his on-field play warrants it.

Nick Foles dubbed Bears' biggest X-factor in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago