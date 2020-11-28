Nick Foles doubtful, Akiem Hicks, Charles Leno Jr. game-time decisions vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, where the quarterback position finally became clear as Mitchell Trubisky got the nod as the starter.

Trubisky has been a full participant this entire week while Nick Foles, suffered a hip injury a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, missed his third straight practice this week.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. will be game-time decisions on Sunday, as their statuses are officially questionable.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice, as well as game designations.

QB Nick Foles | Hip | DNP | Doubtful

DT Akiem Hicks | Hamstring | DNP | Questionable

LT Charles Leno Jr. | Toe | DNP | Questionable

DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | Full | Questionable

CB Buster Skrine | Ankle | Limited | Questionable

OL Rashaad Coward | Ankle | Full | Questionable

TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | Full

DT John Jenkins | Ankle | Full

ILB Danny Trevathan | Personal | Full

WR Cordarrelle Patterson | Calf | Full

OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Full

RB David Montgomery | Concussion | Full

OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | Full

QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | Full

