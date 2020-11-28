Nick Foles doubtful, Akiem Hicks, Charles Leno Jr. game-time decisions vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, where the quarterback position finally became clear as Mitchell Trubisky got the nod as the starter.
Trubisky has been a full participant this entire week while Nick Foles, suffered a hip injury a couple of weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings, missed his third straight practice this week.
Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. will be game-time decisions on Sunday, as their statuses are officially questionable.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice, as well as game designations.
QB Nick Foles | Hip | DNP | Doubtful
DT Akiem Hicks | Hamstring | DNP | Questionable
LT Charles Leno Jr. | Toe | DNP | Questionable
DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | Full | Questionable
CB Buster Skrine | Ankle | Limited | Questionable
OL Rashaad Coward | Ankle | Full | Questionable
TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | Full
DT John Jenkins | Ankle | Full
ILB Danny Trevathan | Personal | Full
WR Cordarrelle Patterson | Calf | Full
OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Full
RB David Montgomery | Concussion | Full
OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | Full
QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | Full
