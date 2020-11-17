Fortunately, it looked far worse than it turned out to be.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles is day-to-day with an injury to his right hip and gluteus maximus. Coach Matt Nagy provided the update late Tuesday morning.

On the first play of Chicago’s final drive of the game, Foles was thrown hard to the ground after throwing an incomplete pass. Foles seemed to be badly hurt, laying motionless before eventually being carted off.

With Mitch Trubisky out due to a shoulder injury, Tyler Bray replaced Foles.

The lanky signal-caller routinely takes a pounding, fearlessly standing in the pocket behind blockers who often fail to protect him from contact.

The Bears have their annual bye in Week 11. The next play the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night of Thanksgiving weekend.

Nick Foles is day-to-day with hip/gluteus injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk