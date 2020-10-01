Nick Foles credits Frank Reich for figuring him out as a player originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Foles and Frank Reich were together for just one season in Philadelphia but they formed a lifelong relationship during that one magical season.

As they get set to meet this weekend when the Bears host the Colts on Sunday, Foles gave some really high praise to his former offensive coordinator.

“He was the one who really figured me out as a player,” Foles said to reporters on Wednesday, “and realized that we had it all wrong. And they just threw some plays out there one day and they said ‘just go play these plays.’ We studied you, these are the plays you do and, sure enough, something triggered inside of me."

Of course, Foles became the Eagles’ starting quarterback in December of 2017 after Carson Wentz tore his ACL and after a rough first couple of games, led the Eagles on an incredible Super Bowl run.

Foles was great in the NFC Championship Game and in the Super Bowl, becoming the MVP of Super Bowl LII as the Eagles took down Tom Brady and the Patriots in Minnesota.

We’ve heard before that the Eagles really catered their offense to Foles for that stretch run, but Foles on Wednesday gave a lot of that credit to Reich, who was the offensive coordinator in Philly from 2016-2017.

After the Super Bowl, Reich was hired as the head coach in Indianapolis, where he’s now in his third season. Foles spent 2018 with the Eagles, 2019 with the Jaguars and is now starting for the Bears after coming in and playing extremely well last week.

Foles said Reich is one of his favorite people in the sport.

“And he figured me out as a player to where even during games when I’d come to the sidelines, usually coaches want to coach you up and do all this,” Foles said. “He’d just say, ‘just keep doing it, just keep doing it.’ He wouldn’t say much. At first, it was a little weird because you’re not used to a coach doing that, but he’s like, ‘I trust you, go do your thing.’ I think no matter what, if I threw an interception or I threw a touchdown, he cared more about the person than the player and that says a lot about him and that’s why I have all the respect in the world.

“Anyone who’s played for Frank will probably say the same thing. I know that when he went to Indianapolis from Philly, we were all sad to see him go but happy for his opportunity to be a head coach because we knew he deserved it just because of the man he is. He obviously, as y’all can tell, means a lot to me and it’s a lifelong relationship.”